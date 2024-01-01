Signed in as:
Trimlight of Lake Norman offers an innovative, patented lighting system that allows customers to have permanent, exterior lighting professionally installed on their homes and businesses. This eliminates the hassle and worry of hanging Christmas or holiday lights every year. The lighting can be used year-round as accent or security lighting on your home, dock, or barn.
We offer options for payment here. A 50% deposit is required to start the project and the other 50% is due upon completion of the project.
Experience the wonder of the holiday season with Trimlight. From festive decorative lighting to year-round security, team color themed lighting for those big games or accent lighting, let us guide you in celebrating the most wonderful times of the year.
Mooresville, North Carolina 28117, United States
Jim Britland (704)-577-1829 Jim.Britland@gmail.com
Open today
08:00 am – 07:00 pm
